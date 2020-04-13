Priyanka Supports Sonia Gandhi's Suggestion to Give 10 Kg Ration to Poor

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lauded party president Sonia Gandhi's suggestion to give 10-kg free ration for six months to the poor people."Congress president Sonia Gandhi's suggestion will help the people facing the shortage of ration. 10kg free of cost ration for 6 months including ration card holders and non-card holders," Vadra tweeted. (ANI)

