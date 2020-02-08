Protests Against CAA in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Congress workers on Saturday held a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) here, alleging police repression.Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said: "Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has started -- 'Jail Bharo Andolan' today. BJP government falsely implicated a Congress worker and put him in the jail.""Some people are being threatened. The police repression is going on. To warn the BJP government, we have started this movement," he said. Likewise, anti-CAA protests were also held in Tripura and Bengaluru in Karnataka on Saturday.Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year. (ANI)

