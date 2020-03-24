Punjab CM Sets Up COVID Relief Fund

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday set up a COVID relief fund to be utilised for the welfare of people in distress due to coronavirus.

He asked people to "donate generously".

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the COVID Relief Fund account would enable people to make contributions digitally through various payment gateways facilitating quick and easy transfer.

The chief minister also called upon the people to work towards helping their Punjabi fellows.

He said the people's contribution to the fund would be a welfare step for the poor and the under-privileged during the lockdown period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)