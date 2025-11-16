Amritsar, November 16: The Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-linked arms and drug network, arresting five people and seizing six pistols and more than 1 kg of heroin. According to the police, officers from the Amritsar Commissionerate acted on intelligence inputs. They recovered six sophisticated pistols, five of .30 bore and one Glock 9mm, along with 1 kg 10 grams of heroin. Early investigations show that the accused were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan through social media and drones, helping coordinate the smuggling and delivery of illegal weapons and drugs into Punjab.

In a post on X, the official account of the Director General of Police shared, "Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a Pakistan-linked arms and narco network and apprehends five persons and recover six sophisticated pistols (five .30 bore & one Glock 9mm) along with 1 Kg 10 gm Heroin." FIRs under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered at Cheharta and Cantonment police stations. Punjab: SAS Nagar Police Busts Interstate Fake Currency Module.

The police stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify additional handlers and dismantle the entire network, emphasising that they remain committed to stopping cross-border smuggling and ensuring public safety. "Preliminary investigation reveals, the arrested accused are in contact with Pak-based handlers through social media and drones and coordinate the movement and delivery of illegal weapons and narcotics in Punjab FIRs under the Arms Act and NDPS Act stand registered at PS Cheharta and PS Cantonment. Further investigation continues to identify handlers and dismantle the entire network. Punjab Police stays committed to disrupting cross-border smuggling and ensuring public safety," the post read. Punjab Police Bust Cross-border Arms Smuggling Racket Linked to Pakistan; Two Arrested.

Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Arms and Drug Network

Acting on intelligence inputs, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a #Pakistan-linked arms and narco network and apprehends five persons and recover six sophisticated pistols (five .30 bore & one Glock 9mm) along with 1 Kg 10 gm Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals,… pic.twitter.com/VslQfLQ9ru — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 16, 2025

Earlier, in a series of successful anti-smuggling operations, the vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled multiple cross-border attempts and apprehended 02 smugglers, recovering 02 drones and 08 packets of heroin across different sectors of the Punjab border. After detecting a suspected aerial movement, alert BSF troops recovered one DJI Mavic, four Pro drones, along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight: 508 gm) from agricultural fields near the village Barreke, Ferozepur, as per BSF PRO.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)