Punjab Police Return Lost Purse Containing Rs 1 Lakh to Woman in Phagwara

Phagwara (Pb), May 7 (PTI) Traffic police on Thursday returned a woman's purse that contained Rs 1 lakh in Hargobind Nagar here.

Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Bhabiana village of Kapurthala district, told reporters that she and her husband had drawn Rs 1 lakh from a bank for buying jewellery for their daughter's wedding.

“When I sat on the pillion of my husband's motorcycle and passed through Hargobind Nagar locality, my purse slipped down from my arm somewhere,” she said.

I came to know of it only after going quite far away, she said.

“When I came to know of it, we hurried back highly perturbed and enquired about it from the police,” she added.

In the meantime, two Assistant Sub Inspectors Surinderpal Singh and Amarjit Singh who were on traffic duty at Hargobind Nagar had spotted the purse and picked it up.

When they opened it, they found that it contained a huge amount in it.

They informed traffic in-charge Inspector Ranjit Kumar who asked them to wait for sometime.

When the puzzled lady approached them, they offered her a glass of water and then returned the purse with Rs 1 lakh in presence of their in-charge.

The couple profusely thanked the police whose honesty has become the talk of the town.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)