Punjab to Promote Students of Classes V, VIII, X to Next Academic Session

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government has decided to promote students of Classes V, VIII and X of the state education board to the next academic session.

An announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle.

However, the students of Class X will be promoted on the basis of pre-board results, he said.

Singh further informed that the state government would follow the Centre's decision as far as exams of Class XII are concerned.

“Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision,” he tweeted.

