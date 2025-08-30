Arrah, August 30: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his car and tried to distribute candies (or toffees) to protestors showing him the black-flag over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' earlier in Bihar's Darbhanga. It was the members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who were protesting against Rahul Gandhi. Afterwards, the Rai Barelli MP stopped his car and tried to calm the protesters by offering candies.

Gandhi held a roadshow, as part of opposition's Voter Adhikaar Yatra, where he was seen raising slogans against the alleged "vote theft" in the previous assembly elections. While speaking to ANI, Gandhi raised slogans, "Vote chor, gaddi chhodd." Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the anger and sadness witnessed among people in the Voter Adhikaar Yatra was because they have been "deceived". ‘Personal Attacks Against Family Members Unacceptable’: Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Opposition for Alleged Abuses at PM Narendra Modi, Mother.

"These are sentiments of anger and sadness. People have been deceived. So, they are expressing it," Khera said, adding, "I don't know how PM Modi will come here. There is immense protest here. Ministers are being chased out of villages. People will not forgive him, they want to punish him." Earlier, the BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga. Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that the public will give a "befitting reply" to Congress. Nabin told ANI, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this." While Congress worker Ashutosh slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the clash happened with the government's involvement. "A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," Ashutosh said.

Moreover, Darbhanga Police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Chaudhary stated that a case has been registered and action will be taken against those found to be involved. SP City Ashok Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved." ‘Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise’: Amit Shah Flays Congress for Abusive Slogans Against PM Narendra Modi in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi Offers Toffees to Protestors Showing Him Black Flags

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered candies to BJYM workers who showed him black flags and confronted him over the alleged derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/dkFXz8WJeB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

A massive political row has erupted after an purported video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi, with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for "lowering" the political standards. However, the opposition said that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the crucial ones. The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

