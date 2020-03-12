Rajya Sabha to Discuss Delhi Violence Today

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A discussion will be held on the Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after more than a week of protest by Opposition in Parliament.The development comes after Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting to ensure that the Upper House of the Parliament, which has been witnessing frequent adjournments, functions smoothly.The BJP has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to remain in the House during the important discussion.The Lok Sabha on Wednesday discussed the Delhi violence, in which 53 people had died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries.During the discussion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no incident of rioting took place in the national capital after February 25 and added that there was "a deep conspiracy" behind the Delhi riots and no one guilty of violence will be spared.AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court into the Delhi violence. (ANI)

