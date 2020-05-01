Ryanair to Cut 3,000 Jobs, Close Bases in Europe

London, May 1 (AP) Ryanair has announced plans to slash as many as 3,000 jobs and close bases in Europe amid the collapse of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group announced a restructuring program Friday that included plans for unpaid leave and pay cuts of as much as 20 per cent.

The budget airline says will operate less than 1 per cent of its flights from April to June and that passenger numbers will not return to 2019 levels "until summer 2022 at the earliest."

The airline group also says it is "active negotiations" with Boeing to cut the number of planned aircraft deliveries over the next 24 months. (AP)

