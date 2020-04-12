Sachin Participates in Webinar to Share Experience with Young Doctors About Sports Injuries

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday participated in a webinar to share his experience with young doctors to help them understand about sports injuries.Sudhir Warrier, an orthopedician, had informed Tendulkar about the webinars which several doctors across the country have been using to gain more knowledge. After getting to know that Saturday's session was regarding sports injuries, Sachin immediately volunteered to be a part.The webinar was attended by around 12,000 doctors across the country and the young orthopaedic doctors got to know how the requirements and treatment of athletes are different from regular patients.Sudhir Warrier moderated the session with Nitin Patel, a physiotherapist who has worked with the Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

