New Delhi, August 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, on the occasion of Samvatsari, emphasised the values of forgiveness and compassion, urging people to embrace humility and strengthen bonds with sincerity.

PM Modi Extends Samvatsari Greetings

Samvatsari is a reminder of the beauty of forgiving and the power of compassion. It inspires people to nurture bonds with sincerity. As we mark this sacred occasion, may our hearts be filled with humility and our actions reflect kindness as well as goodwill. Michhami Dukkadam! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2025

Samvatsari, observed with fasting and prayers, is a day when Jains seek forgiveness by greeting one another with the words Michhami Dukkadam.

