Schwing Stetter India Resumes Operations at Chennai Unit

Chennai, May 6 (PTI): Concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India has commenced production at its facility here to meet the demand, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered company said it has reopened the factory after it was shut for nearly 45 days following the government's relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

"The facility will now run with the required workforce to meet the initial production demand and will follow all the government's directives on operations," the company said.

Schwing Stetter India Managing Director V G Sakthikumar said, "while we resume our general processes, the health and safety of our employees will continue to be our primary focus. we are hopeful that business will now begin to recover gradually".

Schwing Stetter India manufactures concrete pavers, curb and gutter macines, all terrain cranes, cold milling machines, and motor graders, amomg others.

The company has manufacturing units in 12 countries, including Germany, Austria, USA, Brazil and Russia. PTI

