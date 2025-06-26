Qingdao June 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China on Thursday, strongly condemned countries that use cross-border terrorism as a policy tool and provide shelter to terrorists. His remarks come in the wake of the April terror attack in Pahalgam. In his address, Singh said, "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations."

Singh called attention to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. The Defence Minister attacked Pakistan, highlighting that the designated Pakistan-based terrorist group 'The Resistance Front', which is a proxy of the UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the heinous crime on Indian soil. Rajnath Singh Urges for End to Terrorism at SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in China's Qingdao.

"On 22 April 2025, the terror group 'The Resistance Front' carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. Victims were shot at after they were profiled based on religious identity. The Resistance Front which is a proxy of UN designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack," Singh stated.

The Defence Minister also mentioned India excersied its "right to defend" and successfully launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, aimed at dismantle the cross-border terrorist infrastructure. "The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT's previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross border terrorist attacks, India on 7th May 2025 successfully launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross border terrorist infrastructure," Rajnath Singh.

Earlier Singh who arrived at the venue was received by Admiral Dong Jun. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif arrived shortly after Singh entered the premises. "India's zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them, " Singh said in his address. India Exposes Pakistan’s ‘Gross Hypocrisy’ at UNSC Over Terror and Child Rights Abuses.

"We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth. The RATS mechanism of SCO has played a significant role in this regard. The joint statement of the Council of SCO Heads of State on 'Countering Radicalization leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism' issued during India's Chairmanship symbolises our shared commitment," he said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting is being held from June 25 to 26 in Qingdao, bringing together defence leaders from member states including India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations to discuss issues related to regional and international peace and security. According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh is expected to reaffirm India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO. The Defence Minister will outline India's vision for achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and highlight the need for enhanced trade, economic cooperation and connectivity among SCO countries.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. The Ministry of Defence emphasised that India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting multilateralism and fostering cooperation in politics, security, economics, and people-to-people interactions in the region.

"SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states," the Defence Ministry noted. The SCO, established in 2001, is an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting regional stability and security through cooperation and dialogue. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. China has assumed the Chair for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.'

