Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Seven persons died and 15 sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Yavatmal on Sunday. The injured are being treated at a local hospital here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

