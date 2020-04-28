Seven More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, State Tally Reaches 118

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 118 on Monday, according to the state Health Department. As per the latest figure, there are 80 active COVID-19 cases including 37 cured/recovered and one death.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the country's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 29,435 including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged, 934 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)