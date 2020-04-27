Shatrughan Sinha Remembers Veteran Actor Feroz Khan on His Death Anniversary

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Veteran Shatrughan Sinha on Monday paid homage to late actor Feroz Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary.The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late 'Welcome' star."Remembering with fondness a dear friend, dashing, debonair actor, producer, director #FerozKhan on his death anniversary. He was known as a popular style icon, who was very conventional in his films. His best works are Safar, Apradh, Dharmatma, Jaanbaaz, Qurbani, Yalgaar & Dayavan." Sinha tweeted.The 'Naseeb' actor also remembered the veteran actor for his legacy of evergreen films. He tweeted, "The presentation of his films, especially song picturization etc were very modern & way ahead of times. We cherish the legacy of evergreen films & songs left behind. You are loved & truly missed. Death anniversary."Feroz Khan is considered as one of the most iconic actors of the Indian cinema industry.Some of his most successful movies include 'Safar', 'Dayavan', and 'Qurbani'. (ANI)

