Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kriish Tyagi is on the brink of a defining year in his young career. India's number one ranked junior tennis star has been steadily making strides across both junior and senior circuits.

Tyagi, 17, is now preparing for a crucial stretch of tournaments, including the Junior Grand Slams, that could shape his future in the sport.

Most recently, he was in action at the ongoing SM Krishna Memorial Open in his hometown of Bengaluru, where he lost to SD Prajwal Dev in the opening round. However, the teenager is far from disheartened.

Reflecting on the match, he highlighted the adjustment to conditions as a challenge. "It's always nice to play at home but I'm coming from Ahmedabad, where the conditions were different. When I played today, I felt like the balls were flying out even when I was timing them. In Ahmedabad, it wasn't the same, and I think the altitude change had an effect."

He also admitted that he struggled to find his rhythm early on. "I felt like he started very well, and I wasn't into the game as much as he was. I didn't start that well, I was very rough in the beginning."

Before the SM Krishna Memorial Open, Tyagi made an impressive run at the ITF M25 Ahmedabad Open, where he progressed to the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Aryan Shah. His deep run at the tournament reaffirmed his ability to compete at a higher level.

Discussing the transition between junior and senior circuits, he noted the key difference, "In the important moments, senior players perform much better. They serve better, return better, and know what to play when. I feel that in a match, the crucial points make the difference. If you can convert them to your side, the match is yours."

Looking ahead, Tyagi has a packed schedule featuring some of the biggest junior tournaments. "I go to Malaysia for a few junior tournaments, spending two weeks there. Then, I have one week in Thailand for JB1, and after that, I head to the French Open Junior Grand Slam. Then I'll play Wimbledon and the US Open."

Having already played at the Australian Open this year, he feels prepared for the challenge of competing in the Junior Grand Slams. "It was very hard, but I feel that playing a Junior Grand Slam and competing in other top-grade junior tournaments is the same. Let's say you play a guy in a tournament in Malaysia, and then you face him again in a Grand Slam. You already know his game and what he does."

There is a horde of upcoming Indian talent in the SM Krishna Memorial Open, including the likes of Aryan Shah, and Karan Singh, who are making massive strides on the circuit.

Discussing the future of tennis in India, Tyagi acknowledged the improvements in the sport and the support available for young players. "We all push each other. Tennis in India is improving, and for me, being a top junior player, I get more wildcards. The Tennis Association has been supportive, giving me opportunities like a wildcard entry into the Bengaluru Open and here as well. It's great to see that they are backing young players."

Notably, Aryan, who ended Tyagi's run in Ahmedabad, will take on Prajwal Dev in the next round of the SM Krishna Memorial Open, while Karan Singh will face Nikita Ianin. (ANI)

