New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): A counter-attack 91-run stand between Team India skipper Shubman Gill and right-hand batter Nitish Kumar Reddy took the hosts' total to 418/4 at the end of the first session on the second day of the final Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

At the stroke of Lunch on Day 2 of the Test match, the Shubman Gill-led side has scored 418/4 in 110 overs with Gill (72*) and Dhruv Jurel (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side resumed the first session of Day 2 of the Delhi Test from Jaiswal 173* and Gill 20* unbeaten on the crease. The team didn't have a good start to the day, as there was a mix-up in the middle between the players, which caused Jaiswal (175 runs off ) to return to the pavillion.

Following the opener's dismissal, right-hand batter Nitish Kumar Reddy was promoted in the batting order as he didn't get a chance to bat in the first Test of the series at Ahmedabad. After the fall of the third wicket, Indian batters Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy counter-attacked the bowlers and scored some quickfire runs in the session.

Team India completes the 350-run mark in the 97th over. Gill completes his half-century in 95 balls. After the end of 100 overs, the hosts were 371/3 in 100 overs with Shubman Gill (50*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (20*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side touches the 400-run mark in the 105th over of the innings. After 105 overs, India are 400/3 with Shubman Gill (60*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39*) unbeaten on the crease.

At the score of 416, the Indian Cricket Team lost their fourth wicket as Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 runs off 54 balls) was sent back to the dressing room by the West Indies vice-captain Jomel Warrican. Before getting dismissed, Nitish built a marvellous partnership (91 runs in 103 balls) with Gill.

After Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket, the team's wicketkeeper-batter, Dhruv Jurel, came out in the middle to bat. The Indian side finished the first session of Day 2 at 418/4 in 110 overs.

For the West Indies side so far, three wickets have been scalped by Warrican (3/81 in 26 overs), and one wicket has come through a run-out.

Recapping the first day of the Test match, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first. In this game, the Shubman Gill-led side retained the same team that played in the first Test at Ahmedabad, whereas the Caribbean side has made two changes to their squad. The visitors brought in Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip in the line-up in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne, respectively.

Jaiswal slams a majestic 150+, which cruised India to 318/2 at the end of the third session of the second and final Test against the West Indies. At stumps, India posted 318/2 with Jaiswal 173* and Indian skipper Shubman Gill 20* unbeaten on the crease, putting the host into a commanding position. The duo added 67 runs off 129 balls for the third wicket. India made 98 runs in the final session and lost just one wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

Brief score: India 418/4 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudarshan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/81) vs West Indies. (ANI)

