WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: WWE's latest PLE (Premium Live Event) is set to take place in Australia and it surely promises to be a great show. A number of highly intense and exciting matches are lined up for fans and what happens at the RAC Arena in Perth is sure to have a say in the trajectory of the WWE at least in the next few months. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to lock horns with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a match for the Crown Jewel Championship. On similar lines, the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer will lock horns for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship. WWE Superstar AJ Styles Confirms Retirement Rumours; Former TNA Champion To Bid In-Ring Career Adieu in 2026 (Watch Video).

Another match that fans will look forward to watching is the John Cena vs AJ Styles showdown. The match was made purely on the request of fans and the 17-time champion will be locking horns with the ex-TNA champion in what will be the last chapter in an epic rivalry that had started in the last decade. AJ Styles has promised that both he and John Cena would leave it out in the middle of the ring in their match and WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and fans would not want to miss this! Also, Australia's own Bronson Reed takes on the 'OTC' Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight match. Another Australian-Rhea Ripley, will team up with Iyo Sky to face the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Happy Birthday Rhea Ripley! Fans Wish Two-Time WWE Women’s World Champion As 'MAMI' Turns 29.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Details

PLE WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Date Saturday, October 11 Venue RAC Arena, Perth, Australia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Netflix Timings 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Card

John Cena vs AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins- Men's Crown Jewel Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs Stephanie Vaquer-Women's Crown Jewel Championship

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed-Australian Street Fight Match

When is WWE Crown Jewel 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, October 11. WWE Crown Jewel is set to start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching WWE Crown Jewel 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For WWE Crown Jewel 2025 online viewing option, read below.

Where to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming Online?

While the WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 live streaming is available on ESPN. In the UK, Crown Jewel 2025 live streaming will be available on Netflix.

