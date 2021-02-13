Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 13 (ANI): Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak and former opening batsman Shahriar Nafees have announced their retirement from all forms of cricket.

Nafees last represented Bangladesh in 2013 in a Test match against Zimbabwe at Harare while Razzak played his last match in international cricket in 2018.

Razzak, who featured for Bangladesh in 200 international games between 2004 and 2018, has been appointed as a senior selector of the Bangladesh cricket team. He will work along with former skippers Minhajul Abedin, the panel chief, and Habibul Bashar.

"It is only natural that someone else will take my place because everything comes to an end. I would like to thank my childhood coaches Sarwar Imran and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. I met them when I was 13 years old, and they changed my life," ESPNcricinfo quoted Razzak as saying.

Nafees, on the other hand, has taken up a position in Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) operations department.

"They (Nafees' parents) supported me so I must thank them. I would like to thank my wife and kids, my in-laws, as well my first coach Wahidul Gani," said Nafees.

Last month, BCB had named Razzak as the third senior selector in the national panel and he had to call off his cricketing career to take up the job.

The two cricketers made their decisions of calling it quits public after being employed by BCB. Razzak and Nafees both were honoured on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium during the lunch of the ongoing third day of the second Test against West Indies. (ANI)

