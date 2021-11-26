Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Bulls romped home to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Northern Warriors to leapfrog to the second spot on the points table in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Although Rovman Powell had smashed another half-century to help Warriors pose a challenging 128, it was Bulls opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who stole the show with a stunning attack from the word go on Thursday.

Rahmanullah's 116-run opening partnership with Luke Wright ensured that the Bulls had their noses in front throughout the chase and had minimum difficulty in notching their fourth win in the competition.

After his good show with the bat in the last fixture, Wright earned himself a promotion in the batting order and came out to open.

However, it was the 19-year-old Rahmanullah who hogged the limelight by putting on display his entire range of shots against the Warriors bowling attack.

Wright provided Gurbaz the perfect support, finding the boundary rope from time to time to take his team to 76 without any loss at the halfway mark.

Though Rahmanullah and Shepherd got out in quick succession, Wright with the experienced Eoin Morgan steered the Bulls to safety with the English white-ball skipper finishing the match with a six on the penultimate delivery.

Earlier, put into bat first, Northern Warriors scored 128 in the allotted 10 overs on the back of skipper Rovman Powell fifty.

Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 128/6 (Rovman Powell 56, Ross Whiteley 26; Shiraz Ahmed 2-22) vs Delhi Bulls 133/2 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 70, Luke Wright 40*; Umair Ali 1-19) (ANI)

