The hunt for a win continues for Bangladesh in the Test series against Pakistan. The Men in Green posted a comfortable 3-0 win against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series. The two teams will be locking horns for a two-match Test series. The venue of the clash is Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details for the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Pakistan Win 3rd T20I Against Bangladesh To Complete Clean Sweep.

Talking about the head-to-head record between both teams, Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 11 Test matches together out of which 10 are won by the Men in Green. It goes without saying that Bangladesh has a very poor record against the Men in Green in the longer format. Recently in the T20I series, the Babar Azam-led team had a good outing in all three games. They won the first match by 4 wickets, 2nd T20I by 8 wickets, and 3rd T20I by 5 wickets. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, 2020 (Friday). The BAN vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs PAK match will start at 10:00 am.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2021, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will give the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide a live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2021?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of BAN vs PAK Test can surely log into FanCode. The fans from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the BAN vs PAK Test match.

