Adelaide, Nov 8 (PTI) England are fretting over the fitness of their premier pacer Mark Wood ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against India here on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Wood withdrew from the optional practice due to general body stiffness while taking a gentle jog on Tuesday, according to 'Sky Sports'.

Wood has taken nine wickets from four matches so far in the T20 World Cup.

Either Tymal Mills or Chis Jordan could replace Wood if he is not able to recover in time..

Batter Dawid Malan is also a doubtful starter for the semifinal match after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game.

Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali had said Malan's injury doesn't look good.

Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

