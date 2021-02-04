New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in each of the last seven months, the AHF will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of February.

A group of 12-30 coaches, umpires and technical officials will be attending five AHF online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and rules and regulations for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours sessions each.

"The coaches, umpires and technical officials form the bedrock of any sport and therefore we are tremendously grateful for the efforts taken by the Asian Hockey Federation to help them grow and evolve through the AHF online education workshops every month," Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said in a statement.

"With the resumption of sports resuming at various levels across India, we have been able to see the coaches, umpires and technical officials apply their learnings on the ground as well. We are hopeful that these courses will pave the way forward for many upcoming talents in India and help them develop a strong and lasting career in Hockey," he added.

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AHF and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's always been our endeavour to reach out to as many candidates as possible and we are delighted that we have been able to impart important knowledge about the game of hockey to many bright coaches, umpires and technical officials in India."

"We hope that we keep working with enthusiastic candidates every month and as a result, the game of hockey will be able to grow at a very fast pace in India and in Asia. It is really endearing to see the number of candidates for each of these sessions which means there's so much more talent available to be groomed and developed across Asia," Ikram added.

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in February. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF Course Selection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)