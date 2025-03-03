Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Aviation Premier League (APL), launched by the Airports Employees Sports Club, is set to take flight from March 7 to March 9, 2025, at the MCA Cricket Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Approved by the Mumbai Cricket Association, this high-intensity T10 championship will bring together aviation professionals from across the industry in a competitive and fast-paced cricket tournament, as per the APL press release.

Featuring two pools and a total of 15 matches over three days, the tournament will culminate in an exciting T10 championship final on March 9. Eight prestigious teams representing various sectors of the aviation industry will compete for the title: Air India Aviators, AESC Warriors, DFS Daredevils, Kolkata Strikers, Ahmedabad Titans, Customs Challengers, MIAL Mavericks, and Target Thunderbolts.

Also Read | 'Shama Mohamed Has Been Asked To Delete Post': Congress Chides Party Leader for 'Overweight' Remark on Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Asks Her To Exercise Greater Caution in Future.

Emphasizing the tournament's vision, Kunal Kothari, Promoter of APL and spokesperson of Prithvi Group, stated, as quoted by an APL press release, "The APL has been conceptualized not merely as a sporting event but as a professional development opportunity that transcends traditional networking formats. This tournament will deliver exceptional cricket while facilitating meaningful interactions among key stakeholders in our industry."

In an official statement, Suhas Mate, Secretary of APL, commented, "The substantial interest we have received from organizations across the aviation ecosystem validates our assessment that such a tournament fulfills an important function in building industry cohesion and professional camaraderie."

Also Read | IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

Prashant Kakde, Working President of APL, also added, "The selection of the T10 format ensures matches of the highest competitive standard while accommodating the professional schedules of our participants. This structure will effectively showcase the considerable talent that exists within our aviation personnel."

In a concluding statement, Nitin Jadhav, President of APL, shared, "This tournament underscores our institutional commitment to professional development and work-life integration. The Aviation Premier League will serve as a testament to the multifaceted capabilities of our industry professionals."

The Aviation Premier League is designed to establish a distinctive sporting platform that unites the aviation community while delivering high-quality cricket entertainment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)