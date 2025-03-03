IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India national cricket team are set to lock horns with Australia national cricket team in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 2: 30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 4. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs AUS ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Dubai.

India cricket team are in the semis after winning all the games they played in the group stage, against arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The Men in Blue were the table-toppers. Australia national cricket team are in the semis after winning their first game against arch-rivals England, and having their other two matches in the group stage abandoned by rain. The Aussies finished second in their group. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After India Set Up Match Against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals.

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND), Alex Carey (AUS)

Batters: Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND)

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS)

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Alex Carey (AUS), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS)

