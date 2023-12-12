Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Defending champion Amee Kamani kept herself in the hunt for a treble by making the quarterfinals of the 15 Red women's snooker at 90th Senior Nationals for cue sports here on Tuesday.

Two days after regaining the women's 6-Red snooker crown, Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals.

She thus set her eyes on repeating the treble -- 6-Red snooker, 15-Red snooker and billiards in the same year – a feat she achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, the experienced R Umadevi led a Karnataka trio that included Vidya Pillai and last year's runner-up Keerthana Pandian into the quarters, while Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran and RT Mohita also advanced to the last-8 stage.

In the men's snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB) and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB) by an identical margin.

Results

Women's 15 Red snooker: Pre-quarterfinals: R Umadevi (Kar) bt Neena Praveen (TN) 2-0; Vidya Pillai (Kar) bt Pooja Galundia (Raj) 2-0; RT Mohita (TN) bt Ishika Shah (MP) 2-0; Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun); Anupama Ramachandran (TN) bt Neeta Kothari (WB) 2-0; Amee Kamani (MP) bt Snenthra Babu (TN) 2-0; Suniti Damani (WB) bt Affefa Tabassum (TN) 2-1; Arantxa Sanchis (Mah) received a bye.

