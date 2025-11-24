Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI): Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Amir has enjoyed a flawless return to the Abu Dhabi T10, picking up a standout four-wicket haul against the UAE Bull in his first game of the season.

Amir highlighted teammate Khawaja Nafay's impeccable form this season. The power hitter has smashed 144 runs in four innings, including 12 sixes, and is yet to be dismissed in the competition. "He is extremely hardworking, and that is his biggest strength. If he keeps his focus, he can soon become a key contributor to Pakistan cricket," Amir remarked.

Speaking about the Quetta Qavalry campaign so far, Amir said, "Yes, we have won all our games so far, but sometimes when you keep winning in the earlier stages, there is a chance that games become tougher as the season goes on, and that can still hurt us. I hope we can keep this momentum going through."

Explaining his approach with the ball, Amir noted, "You have to assess the pitch and see which ball will be the most effective. In this format, it is all about execution. Even when you execute well, there is still a chance you will go for runs. That is why I focus more on taking wickets rather than containing. That approach increases my chances of success.

Even though Amir missed the first three matches, he has now taken five wickets in his last two outings at an outstanding economy rate of just 7.25. He credited the entire bowling unit for easing his workload. "If you look at Khuzaima, Jason Holder, and Abbas Afridi, they have been doing really well. That reduces the pressure on me. In this format, batsmen can win you matches, but a good bowling attack can win you the entire tournament."

became the first team to secure a berth in the Playoffs on Sunday and will be back in action on Thursday as they take on Vista Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

