Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) Veteran golfer Arjun Atwal on Tuesday described the stalemate between LIV Golf and world ranking points as a "funny" situation that could potentially cost Indian ace Anirban Lahiri a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old Lahiri, who plays in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, faces Olympic qualification challenges as the league is not recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking, which will determine the eligibility for the 60 spots in the Paris Games.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav to Miss Initial Matches of IPL 2024, Fails Fitness Test at NCA: Sources.

"He's playing well there, but they don't receive any world ranking points for playing in the LIV Golf league, so he won't qualify for the Olympics unless he earns world ranking points," Atwal said during the announcement of Kolkata Challenge 2024 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course.

"That's the funny part. There's a lot of controversy surrounding world ranking points and Olympic qualification. I'm trying to stay away from it. I really don't know how the Olympics will include world ranking points or not; it would be a tough situation for them as well."

Also Read | BCCI To Introduce Smart Replay System For Third Umpires in IPL 2024: Report.

Lahiri, who has already participated in two Olympics, is racing against time as he's currently the third Indian in the official rankings behind Shubhankar Sharma (202) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (240).

Lahiri will have to earn the ranking points denied to the LIV Golf fraternity via the Asian Tour and also the Indian Open where he will return after five years.

'Don't like the politics of it'

=================

The first Indian to play the PGA Championship, Atwal urged everyone to come together and work towards a solution.

"Everybody should come together and reach a conclusion that we need to make this work together. I have a lot of friends on the LIV Tour, as well as on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the senior Tour.

"To vilify someone because they're playing on a different tour or not playing, I don't like the politics of it, and I don't like to get involved. I just wish everybody would come together and find a solution," Atwal said.

Women's golfer Aditi Ashok's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics will act as inspiration and motivate others to win a medal at the upcoming Paris Games in July-August, feels Atwal.

'Bright medal hopes at Paris'

==================

Aditi was in the hunt for a medal before she slipped in 17th hole to eventually finish fourth at Tokyo Games -- the best by an Indian golfer at the Olympics.

"I've followed her career and met only once, she is one hell of a player. Although not particularly long off the tee, she hits it incredibly straight, and her fourth-place finish at the last Olympics should be inspiring.

"With just a shot here or there, she could have won a medal. Additionally, I think Diksha Dagar really impressed me as well; she's a very fearless girl. I believe those two will be contenders for medals at the Olympics."

Atwal further said Bhullar, who has 11 wins on the Asian Tour along with Sharma, also has bright chances.

"They are both great players and proven winners. They have won on big stage. Bhullar wins almost every year... Also, Subhankar is playing really well.

"They are not afraid. If they get going, golf is a sport where you have to like the golf course that week you have to be on. If they are on, they can definitely win," Atwal signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)