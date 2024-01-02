Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia have already sealed the series with two victories. Even though Australia leads the series 2-0 and cannot be overtaken, the final One-Day International (ODI) will be very important for both teams since they are looking ahead.

Alyssa Healy's squad has prevailed over India in the two One-Day Internationals thanks to a collective effort, with various players coming up with the bat and the ball. Even if a meaningless match gives flexibility for experimentation, the Australians will aim to maintain their unblemished record.

Mannat Kashyap is making her ODI debut for India as she replaced Sneh Rana

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.

India Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

