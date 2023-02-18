New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday.

The visitors were on 61 for one when stumps were called.

Earlier, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 for a one-run lead.

Shreyas Iyer completed a stellar catch as Usman Khawaja (6) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja (1/23).

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 all out and 61 for 1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23)

India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67)

