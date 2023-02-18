A massive clash is on the cards with India taking on England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18. Both sides are undefeated so far and have looked strong to make it to the semifinals from Group 1. While England beat West Indies and Ireland, India got the better of Pakistan and West Indies. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of this game. But will the India Women vs England Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match be available on DD Sports? Read this article to find out. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side face a stiff challenge from England and a good performance against Heather Knight and co can be a big boost to their confidence. A victory will put India on the top of the Group 2 standings. On the other hand, England, leaders of the Group 2 points table, will hope to consolidate their position by registering a third consecutive victory in this tournament. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top as both the undefeated sides take on each other.

Is IND-W vs ENG-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the India vs England match will not be available on DD Sports on Cable TV and DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Play and Videcon d2h. IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs England Women Cricket Match at Gqeberha.

IND-W vs ENG-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 commentary is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND-W vs ENG-W match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel can provide live stream of the live commentary of this game.

