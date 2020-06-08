Sports News | Barcelona Have to Win Every Match to Lift La Liga Title: Setien

Barcelona [Spain], June 8 (ANI): Barcelona coach Quique Setien believes the club have to win all the remaining La Liga games to lift the title this season.

The defending Champions are top of the table with a two-point lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid with 11 games left to go.

"Normally you play games in preseason and measure the minutes played, and now that will be different," Setien told the club's website.

"We will see how the games go and what the situation is for each player. Everybody is different. We think that we have to win every game if we want to be champions," he added.

The Barca coach said the squad is in a good place both mentally and physically and very motivated to take the field.

"We're doing well and we know that we have to be in top form to compete and win every game. We are in a good place mentally. We will see how the games go and the difficulties posed by our opponents," Setien said.

"The team are in pretty good condition for the work that we have done. We're going to need one more week to really be in shape. All of the players are very keen and very motivated to play. It's been good for us, because the players have been resting," he added.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the league is all set to resume its season on June 11.

All the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. Sevilla and Real Betis will kickstart the La Liga as both sides will take the field on June 11. (ANI)

