David Warner Shares Compilation of TikTok Videos Made During Lockdown, Thanks Fans for Giving Interesting Ideas

David Warner and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram/David Warner)

Many prominent cricketers were not able to showcase their on-field blitzes as the sporting world came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner discovered another way to entertain his fans. The southpaw grabbed a lot of attention by the fans as he kept posting intriguing videos frequently. Recently, the star batsman shared a compilation of all his TikTok Videos and thanked all his fans for giving interesting ideas to make videos. He recalled making debut on the video-making app on April 18, 2020, and how, his wife and kids also joined the fun with him. David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Fun TikTok Video to Entertain Fans.

“My TikTok story #dilboletiktok #family #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone,” wrote Warner while sharing the compilation video on Instagram. The Aussie star didn’t just make the videos in just the language he knows. Keeping in mind his massive Indian fan following, the left-handed batsman also made videos in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Also, his dancing skills gave many professionals a run for their money. Warner was also very well supported by his wife Candice and three adorable daughters who also left no stones unturned in entertaining the fans of the left-handed batsman. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

After his antics in TikTok, Warner has to polish his skills with the bat as Australian cricket team is set to mark their return in international cricket. They cricketing powerhouse have a massive home season ahead which will start from the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe which will start on August 8.