Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Bengaluru FC have signed full-back Jessel Carneiro and midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Carneiro, who most recently turned out for Kerala Blasters, has signed a two-year deal while Sampingiraj has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Also Read | Japan Open 2023: HS Prannoy To Face Kidambi Srikanth in Pre-Quarters, Aakarshi Kashyap Bows Out.

"I was really happy to learn about BFC's interest, as this is one of the top clubs in India. From my initial conversations, I felt a great sense of belonging to the club and this is something that really drew me towards signing.

"The stars on top of the club badge say everything about what this club stands for and wants to achieve," said Jessel, after the completion of the formalities on his deal.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept World-Record GBP259 Million Bid for France Striker From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal.

Jessel, who began his career at Dempo, turned out for Pune FC and FC Bardez before joining Kerala Blasters in 2019. A member of the Goa state team that reached the semifinal of the Santosh Trophy in 2019, Jessel was named skipper of the Blasters in November 2021, and has 63 Indian Super League appearances to his name in four seasons.

Shankar, meanwhile, rejoins the club after a successful three-year stint with the Blues between 2013 and 2016.

During his time at the club, Shankar won a Federation Cup trophy (2015) and the I-League title (2016).

The 28-year-old has previously turned out for Kerala Blasters, ATK, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. He was also part of the RoundGlass Punjab FC side that earned promotion to the Indian Super League last term, by winning the I-League.

"I'm a Bengaluru boy, and to give back to the city always means more, and I'm looking forward to contributing in the best possible way," said Shankar, after completing the formalities on his deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)