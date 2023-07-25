Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain have accepted Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal's world-record bid of 259 million pounds for star forward Kylian Mbappe. Saudi Arabian side have permission to speak to Mbappe after making a world record 259m pounds (300 million euros) bid for the PSG forward, BBC reported. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in the Starting XI

The current world transfer record is the 200m pounds (222m euros) PSG paid to sign Brazilian star Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017. The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with the PSG and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid. The French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Notably, Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid and his desire to join the Spanish giants has caused a rift with his current employers. PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale with an aim to recoup the approximate 150 million pounds they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018. Lionel Messi Is New Inter Miami Captain! Argentina Star Handed Leadership Role After Sensational Debut for MLS Club in Leagues Cup 2023

In addition to Real Madrid's interest, several top clubs are also reportedly in the mix for a potential move for the star striker. As per the report, numerous clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have all expressed an interest in Mbappe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).