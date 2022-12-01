New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Olympian Manu Bhaker swept the women's 25m pistol competition, winning the individual women's and junior women's gold at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions here on Thursday.

Bhaker had earlier won the two team gold medals in the same event.

Also Read | Anrich Nortje Backs Rishabh Pant, Says 'He Can Take The Game Away From The Opposition'.

In a stellar show, Bhaker, representing Haryana, outgunned CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana 33-27 in the women's gold medal match here at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st ODI 2022: Taskin Ahmed Ruled Out of Series Opener Due to Recurring Back Pain, Says Report.

Bhaker then defeated her state-mate Vibhuti Bhatia 32-24 in the junior women's title round to bag an individual double. She had already secured both the team golds in the events on Wednesday itself.

On Thursday, she came second in the first semi-final of the women's 25m pistol event to Pushpanjali to make it to the four-woman medal round.

In the juniors, she topped the second semi-final for a shot at a medal. Vibhuti won the bronze in the women's event while Telangana's Megana Sadula won bronze in the juniors.

At the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the rifle nationals are taking place, Punjab's Samiksha Dhingra and Arjun won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition with a fluent 17-5 win over Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal and Harshit Binjwa.

Rajasthan's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Nisha Kanwar and Tamil Nadu's Sri Karthik Sabari Raj and R Narmada settled for bronze.

In the junior mixed team rifle event, Haryana's Nancy and Gurmukh won 16-10 over Karnataka's Tilottama Sen and Darius.

Maharashtra's Arya and Ranavir and Chandigarh's Mahit and Harsh bagged the bronze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)