New York, Sep 8 (PTI) The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open with the quarterfinal loss of Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov in the men's doubles event here.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 5-7 5-7 to Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horea Tecau in the last-eight match which lasted one hour and 26 minutes on Monday.

Also Read | Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Travel Restrictions, Says 'My Family & My Team Will Always Remain My Priority'.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

It was Bopanna's best performance at a Slam since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Miss France-Croatia Match In UEFA Nations League 2019-20.

Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal have already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)