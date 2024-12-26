Melbourne [Australia], December 25 (ANI): At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jasprit Bumrah has the opportunity to break Kapil Dev's long-standing record for the most Test wickets in a calendar year by an Indian bowler. However, achieving this milestone will require a career-best performance from him, according to Wisden.

As he prepares to take the field in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, Bumrah needs 14 wickets to surpass Kapil Dev's record. In 2024, Bumrah has already claimed 62 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.58 and a strike rate of 29.3. No other Indian bowler has ever taken 50 Test wickets in a single year with an average below 16 or a strike rate under six overs per wicket.

Remarkably, using the same 50-wicket benchmark, Bumrah's strike rate is the best globally. A slight dip in his performance could allow Waqar Younis, who had a strike rate of 29.5 for 55 wickets in 1993, to reclaim the top position. Bumrah's average is also the third-best worldwide, trailing only behind Imran Khan (62 wickets at 13.29 in 1982) and Syd Barnes (61 wickets at 14.14 in 1912).

Bumrah's tally of 62 wickets is the highest by an Indian fast bowler since Kapil Dev's 75 in 1983, a year when India failed to win any of their 18 Test matches despite Kapil's brilliance. Kapil's record of 75 wickets in 1983 still stands, though he also took 74 wickets in 1979.

Only two other Indian bowlers have surpassed the 70-wicket mark in a calendar year, both spinners, Anil Kumble with 74 wickets in 2004 and Ravichandran Ashwin with 72 wickets in 2016. Among fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan is the only other Indian to take over 50 wickets, achieving 51 in 2002.

While it remains to be seen if Bumrah can exceed Kapil Dev's record, he will need to push himself to new limits, as he has yet to take a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The world record for the most Test wickets in a calendar year is held by Shane Warne, who took 96 wickets in 2005. Among fast bowlers, Dennis Lillee holds the record with 85 wickets in 1981.

In women's Tests, Lyn Fullston's 29 wickets in 1984 are the highest, while Shubhangi Kulkarni holds the Indian record with 23 wickets in 1976. (ANI)

