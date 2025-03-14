Brussels, Mar 14 (AP) Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returned to Belgium's squad on Friday as part of the first selection by recently hired coach Rudi Garcia.

Courtois left the team just before the 2024 European Championship in Germany after falling out with Belgium's then-coach, Domenico Tedesco.

In August, Courtois said he wouldn't be available for selection for Belgium under Tedesco's management.

Tedesco left the role in January and was replaced by Garcia.

Courtois was one of four goalkeepers picked by Garcia ahead of the upcoming Nations League playoff double-header against Ukraine.

Not among them was Koen Casteels, who was Belgium's starting keeper at Euro 2024 but has made himself unavailable for the national team reportedly because of the circumstances around Courtois' return to the fold.

It is Garcia's first stint in international management, having coached at several big clubs including Napoli, Marseille and Roma in his much-traveled career. (AP)

