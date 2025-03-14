With the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 nearing its business end, Al-Nassr plays host to Al-Kholood, with hopes of remaining alive in the title hunt. Al-Nassr are still 13 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and continue their new-found winning streak across competitions. Al-Nassr are coming off an emphatic victory in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 encounter and will be hopeful of getting back into the top three of the SPL 2024-25 before the international break. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr Storm Into AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Quarterfinals With 3–0 Win Over Esteghlal

Al-Nassr will be without the services of Mohammed Al-Fatil, who is serving a suspension for his red card against Al-Shabab. Ali Lajami is likely to be drafted in the XI. Stefano Pioli might also bring back Wesley or Angelo Gabriel on the flank if needed. Ace players Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran, and Sadio Mane are all expected to start in the playing XI for Al-Nassr.

On the other hand, Al-Kholood have been in raging form in Saudi Por League 2024-25, winning three matches from their last four matches, which might give Pioli a big headache. However, Al-Kholood's last away win came back in January, which would give Al-Nassr confidence. Hammam Al-Hammami is expected to take the field for the injured Mohammed Sawaan, with Sultan Al-Sheri also in line to replace Hamdan Al-Shammrani.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, March 15. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park, and has a kickoff at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

Which TV Channels in India Will Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).