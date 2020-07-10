Nyon, July 10: The UEFA Champions League draw which were announced on Friday has brought up the prospect of Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo playing against his former club, Real Madrid, in the quarter-finals.
If Juventus managed to defeat Lyon in their UEFA Champions League Last 16 second-leg, the Bianconeri will play the winner of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo Relives Memories of Portugal Winning Europa Cup 2016 (See Pics).
The draw for quarter-final and semi-final of the competition was made on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
Quarter-Final Draw:
1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)
2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atletico (ESP)
3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern Munchen (GER)
4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Semi-final draw:
1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3
2. Winner quarter-final 2 vs winner quarter-final 4
This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.
Dates:
7-8 August: Round of 16 second-legs (home teams' stadiums)
12-15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)
18-19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)
23 August: Final (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon).
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)