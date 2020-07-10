Cristiano Ronaldo a while ago took to social media and shared the pictures of his memorable win. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner shared the pictures of Portugal’s 1-0 win against France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on July 10, 2020. It was Ederzito António Macedo Lopes who scored the goal for Juventus and helped the team win the game. Both the teams headed into the half-time with the score of 0-0. After the half-time, no goals were scored even in the dying minutes of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brilliance Exhibited in This Twitter Thread While Exposing Shabby Juventus Side.

Only after a few minutes of the game were added, Ederzito António Macedo Lopes scored a goal at the 109th minute of the match and the team won the title. Ronaldo shared the snaps on social media with the caption, "Today we have lived a historic and unique day for all of us for 4 years! For me, it was without a doubt the most important title of my career!." In the snaps shared by Ronaldo, we see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrating the win with his teammates. Check out the snaps below:

Ronaldo is currently enjoying his stint for Juventus since 2018 and has been doing quite well. For now, he is in the news for scoring 26 goals in 27 appearances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).