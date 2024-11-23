Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Dabang Delhi K.C. stretched their unbeaten run to six games after a comprehensive win against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), dominating them with a scoreline of 35-21 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. Ashu Malik scored 9 points and was supported by Naveen Kumar and a Hi-5 from Yogesh.

Arjun Deshwal and Ashu Malik got the first points for their respective teams in this contest. It was Jaipur Pink Panthers that got their noses in front courtesy of a tackle on Ashu Malik, while he was on a Do-or-Die Raid. Arjun Deshwal was sent to the bench quickly too, resulting in a slow start as the two teams took a cautious approach.

With Ashu Malik off the mat, it was Naveen Kumar who was keeping the scoreboard ticking for Dabang Delhi K.C. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers regained their lead with Surjeet Singh getting a couple of tackles while Arjun Deshwal, who was doing what he does best. Dabang Delhi K.C. levelled things up as Yogesh inflicted a Super Tackle on Neeraj Narwal to make it an intense contest.

It was the turn of Dabang Delhi K.C. to take the lead courtesy of Ashu Malik doing well on a Do-or-Die Raid. Arjun Deshwal was unsuccessful in his Do-or-Die Raid, giving the Season 8 champions the initiative to be in the driver's seat. Dabang Delhi K.C. inflicted an all out as Ashu Malik continued his good work, helping his team take control of the game and extending their lead to nine points with the scoreline reading 17-9 at halftime.

Dabang Delhi K.C. started off the second half in a similar dominant manner, extending their lead to eleven points with Ashu Malik and Ashish Malik delivering the goods. They got another all out on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, making it a massive fourteen-point lead, as the raiders kept them in command of the contest.

Arjun Deshwal came back in the game and managed to find his rhythm, trying to keep his team alive with the defenders contributing as well. Jaipur Pink Panthers managed close the gap to eleven points, keeping the game alive with under ten minutes to go.

The hopes of a comeback didn't last for too long for the Jaipur Pink Panthers because the Dabang Delhi K.C. team kept their discipline on the defensive end. Arjun Deshwal did get some raids as the game carried on, but it wasn't enough for his side to close the gap on their opponents.

Ashu Malik couldn't complete his Super 10 in the closing stages of the game, but his teammate Yogesh did manage to register a Hi-5 to his name. In the end, Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed a fourteen-point victory to carry on their good form. (ANI)

