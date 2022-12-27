Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): Australia veteran opener David Warner completed 17,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

The batter accomplished this landmark during Australia's second Test against South Africa at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In his 100th Test match, Warner delighted the crowd to the fullest and made a return to form at the most special occasion possible. He scored an unbeaten 200 off 254 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 78.74.

However, the stylish southpaw suffered from cramps while batting and had to walk back to the pavilion after hurting himself while celebrating his double ton. He had to walk away from the pitch.

Warner scored his third double century and became the first Australian player ever to score a double century on his 100th Test. He is overall the second batter to hit a double century on his 100th Test, with Joe Root of England being the first one to do so.

Now, in 340 international matches and across 421 innings, Warner has 17,023 runs at an average of 43.09. He has a total of 45 international centuries and 85 half-centuries and the best individual score of 335*.

He is the fifth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket. The highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket is legendary batter Ricky Ponting. He has scored 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84. He has scored 70 tons and 146 half-centuries for Aussies.

Behind Ponting are greats like Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112) and Warner himself.

Coming to the match, Australia has scored 386/3 at the end of day two of play. They have a lead of 197 runs over South Africa.

Warner was unbeaten at 200* though he had to retire hurt. Travis Head (48*) and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (9*) are unbeaten at the crease. Steve Smith also scored a delightful 85.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. (ANI)

