Melbourne, Dec 27: Carted around the Melbourne Cricket Ground by David Warner and Steve Smith, South Africa suffered an injury to their pride when one of their pacers was knocked down by the Spider-cam being used to broadcast the match. South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje was the one knocked to the ground, bit by the Spider-cam on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday. The incident happened between two overs and thus was not broadcast on live TV.

Nortje was walking to his fielding position when the camera, suspended above the ground on wires -- crashed into the shoulder, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Anrich Nortje Knocked Down To the Ground By Spider-Cam at MCG If Jim Ross commentated Anrich Nortje being smashed by Spidercam pic.twitter.com/qpujB0PW2g — Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) December 27, 2022

The official broadcaster later showed the incident on television.

"Nortje walking quietly to his spot... BANG," commentator James Brayshaw said. "That should not be happening," he was quoted as saying by media reports.

Nortje was treated on the ground by the South Africa squad's medical team and stayed on the field as Australian batters continued to build their first innings. David Warner struck a century in his 100th Test match and shared a century partnership with /Steve Smith for the third wicket as overtook South Africa's first innings score of 189.

