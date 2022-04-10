Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur (21 no off 9 balls) and Axar Patel (22 no off 14 balls) also contributed towards the end.

Also Read | PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Considering Resigning from His Position After Imran Khan Ouster: Sources.

Sunil Narinewas the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores: DC 215/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61, Sunul Narine 2/21) vs KKR.

Also Read | Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022: China’s Weng Hong Yang Stuns Jonatan Christie to Claim Men’s Singles Crown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)