Dundonald Links (Scotland), July 25 (PTI) Diksha Dagar rallied on the back nine with three birdies to compile a fine round of 3-under 69 on the first day of the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Diksha was tied-17th and the best among the three Indians.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Diksha, who has been having a great season in 2025, but is still looking for her first win, was three shots behind Charlotte Laffar, who fired an opening round of 66 (-6).

The other two Indians in the field Pranavi Urs (75), who is coming back after a long injury lay-off and Tvesa Malik (77) were way behind. Pranavi was T-107 and Tvesa was T-126.

Also Read | Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Diksha, starting out on the front nine shot birdied the fourth but gave that shot back on the sixth. She fought back on the back nine with birdies on the 12th, 14th and the 16th for a 69.

England's Laffar began her day with a bogey at the first before back-to-back birdies on three and four, she added a further birdie on the seventh to make the turn in two-under.

Laffar found some momentum after the turn, rolling in four birdies in five holes between 10 and 14 before another dropped shot on 15.

However, she bounced back, rolling in a 20-footer for birdie at the 17th hole to sit alone at the top of the leaderboard on six-under-par.

The 32-year-old Laffar only returned to the Ladies European Tour (LET) in May at the Aramco Korea Championship after taking four years off to have her sons Freddie and Oscar.

Laffar is joined on the course by her husband David, who is caddying for her, and the children are in Scotland and being looked after by grandparents.

Five players are in a share of second place with Ireland's Leona Maguire, Japan's Rio Takeda, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, England's Lottie Woad and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol all on five-under-par.

Ireland's Maguire had a bogey-free opening round of 67 (-5), which included an eagle hole-out on her first hole of the day.

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open champion Woad, who made her professional debut today, rolled in six birdies and only one bogey on day one in Scotland.

Thailand's Yubol had a steady start with two bogeys and two birdies on her front nine before rolling in five birdies on her back nine for her round of 67 (-5).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)