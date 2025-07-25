WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The South Africa Champions will take on the Pakistan Champions in the ninth match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament. South Africa is having a brilliant run in the six-team tournament. They are the only side who are yet to be defeated in the WCL 2025. The AB de Villiers-led side started their campaign with a thrilling win over the West Champions. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa Champions Register Third Win, Consolidate Top Spot.

The South Africa Champions secured two dominant wins against the India Champions (88 runs) and the England Champions (10 wickets) to solidify their position at the top of the standings. A victory over the Pakistan Champions will help them to qualify for the playoffs of WCL 2025. Pakistan Champions, on the other hand, are ranked third in the showpiece tournament. They have three points to their name. The Pakistan Champions have secured one victory in two matches. Pakistan will look to win their match against the South Africa Champions, which will help them to get one more step closer to reaching the playoffs.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Friday, July 25 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Grace Road, Leicester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa Champions will meet the Pakistan Champions in the next match of the ongoing WCL 2025 tournament on July 25. The South Africa vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester. The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions match will begin at 9:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). 41-Year-Old AB de Villiers Smashes 41-Ball Century As South Africa Champions Defeat England Champions in WCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match?

Yes, FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, viewers had to purchase a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).