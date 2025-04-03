Johannesburg [South Africa], April 3 (ANI): Diksha Dagar returns to the country that fetched her the first Ladies European Tour title as she tees off in the first of the two South African events of the Tour. Diksha, one of the four Indians in the field this week, won the South African Open in 2019; for her first LET win. The South African Women's Open will be held after the Joburg Open.

Diksha, who has had a decent season so far, was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup and was then T-11 at the New South Wales Open. A past multiple winner on her home Tour, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, she is currently fifth on the Order of Merit.

The other Indians are Pranavi Urs, who was T-14 in New South Wales, rookie Avani Prashanth, who has made the cut in all three starts with T-16 at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, T-13 in Women's Classic in Australia and T-36 at the NSW event and Tvesa Malik, who has to her name a win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in the past.

Defending champion Chiara Tamburlini, will be back in Johannesburg hoping to replicate what was a breakthrough moment of her 2024 season.

The Modderfontein Golf Course, which is hosting the tournament for the fourth year in a row, is home to what is considered a challenging course known for its numerous water hazards, which feature on more than half the holes on the card.

This week has a field of 132 players that is comprised of 38 LET Winners with a combined total of 66 LET wins. It also includes England's Cara Gainer, who leads the Order of Merit following four tournaments of the LET 2025 season.

The 72-hole stroke play competition will see a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes. (ANI)

